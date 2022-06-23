New Harbor Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,130 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. First Majestic Silver comprises approximately 0.1% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,809,000 after acquiring an additional 641,019 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 252.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 640,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 458,523 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,760,052 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,711,000 after buying an additional 199,975 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 372,233 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 198,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 49.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 149,031 shares during the period. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

AG opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -782,000.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.82. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $16.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $156.84 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -200,000.00%.

AG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.