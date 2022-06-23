VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Holdings Boosted by New Harbor Financial Group LLC

New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF makes up about 1.3% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. New Harbor Financial Group LLC owned 0.08% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,356,000 after buying an additional 155,235 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,092,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,726,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,850,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,762,000 after purchasing an additional 232,008 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,723,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,258,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,102,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,234,000 after buying an additional 603,986 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDXJ opened at $35.99 on Thursday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $35.08 and a one year high of $51.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.30.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.