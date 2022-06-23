Traynor Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $21,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 30,260 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $135.97 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.18 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.13 and a 200-day moving average of $151.65.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

