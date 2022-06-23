Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $10,040,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 25.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Moody’s by 20.4% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCO. Raymond James cut their price target on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.58.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCO opened at $263.17 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $251.01 and a one year high of $407.94. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

