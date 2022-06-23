New Harbor Financial Group LLC Has $26.89 Million Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,847,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,233 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares accounts for about 9.5% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. New Harbor Financial Group LLC owned about 9.06% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares worth $26,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDN. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 610.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDN opened at $17.20 on Thursday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21.

