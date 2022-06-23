MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 29,300 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $53.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.80 and a 200-day moving average of $64.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

