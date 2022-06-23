MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Invests $2.73 Million in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 108,288 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,151,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 6.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 264,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.24. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.177 dividend. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INFY. Bank of America lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

About Infosys (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.