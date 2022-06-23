MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $2.47 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,952 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,490,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 866.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,937,000 after buying an additional 4,620,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,782,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,949,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $41.24 on Thursday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average of $46.40.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

IP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

