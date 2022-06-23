iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,490 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $18,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of IVW opened at $60.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.72. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

