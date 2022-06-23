Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,870 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.5% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $93.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $87.62 and a one year high of $167.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.38 and its 200 day moving average is $129.13.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

