SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Bought by New Harbor Financial Group LLC

New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 139.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,238 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. New Harbor Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 26,069.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,290,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,276,000 after buying an additional 15,231,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,038,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,183,000 after acquiring an additional 623,624 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 884.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,706,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127,455 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,415,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,360,000 after acquiring an additional 93,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,486,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,591 shares during the period.

SPTS opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.90. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

