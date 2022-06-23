Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,080 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 198,468 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $228.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $7.38 dividend. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.90%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 19.78%.

In related news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total transaction of $125,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,915,737 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

