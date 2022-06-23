Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.17 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS.
WGO stock opened at $48.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.70. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 41.6% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 22.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,833,000 after buying an additional 116,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.
