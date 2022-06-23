MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $5.14 Million Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $80.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.84. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.46. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.69 and a 12 month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RHI. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. CL King raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

