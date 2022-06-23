MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Grows Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 643.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW opened at $449.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $529.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $482.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.76.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.72 dividend. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,245. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $511.38.

W.W. Grainger Profile (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.