The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Holdings Raised by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 403.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Clorox by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Clorox by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $140.69.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $132.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.67.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

