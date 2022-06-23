Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,338 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 21.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

CM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

CM stock opened at $49.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.31. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($1.15). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

