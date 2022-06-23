MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Boosts Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $381,038,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $381,254,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,563,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,558 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 407.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,534,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,290 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,874,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,075,000 after acquiring an additional 904,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien stock opened at $86.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.86. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $57.08 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a $126.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.84.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

