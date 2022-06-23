MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Reduces Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,346 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 6,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHRW opened at $99.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $115.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $322,070.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,507,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $467,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,167,699 in the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Vertical Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

