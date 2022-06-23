MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Trims Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $660,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 10.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE LNC opened at $47.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

