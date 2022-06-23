MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Makes New $5.64 Million Investment in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,260 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,635,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $666,860,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $215,953,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,880,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,318,000 after acquiring an additional 514,992 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 1,723.5% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 455,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,041,000 after acquiring an additional 430,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,434,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,420,000 after acquiring an additional 274,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.77.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $96.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.78 and its 200-day moving average is $111.18. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $95.37 and a 1 year high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $1.081 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.