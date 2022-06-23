Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

NYSE CP opened at $70.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.30%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.