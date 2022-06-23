MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Decreases Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,162 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.98. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.16%.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

