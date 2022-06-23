MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,880 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $8,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TD. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,009,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 121.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at about $302,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD stock opened at $67.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day moving average is $76.84. The stock has a market cap of $121.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.692 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Several research firms have commented on TD. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.02.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

