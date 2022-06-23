MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Makes New $6.23 Million Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,233,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $3,333,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 38,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $6,743,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $89.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.71. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

