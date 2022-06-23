HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,104 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 22,466 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in HP were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $33.74 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.95.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $754,938.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,733 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Barclays raised their target price on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

