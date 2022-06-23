MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 78,364 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 78,364 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

MOS opened at $50.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

In related news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $2,075,244.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,395. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

