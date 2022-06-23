MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 23,152 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,152 shares during the quarter. Logitech International makes up 1.9% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.21% of Logitech International worth $26,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,251,000 after acquiring an additional 204,538 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,058,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,163,000 after buying an additional 209,440 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,297,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,899,000 after purchasing an additional 156,275 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,943,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,285,000 after purchasing an additional 852,891 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,083,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,386,000 after purchasing an additional 183,993 shares during the period.

Get Logitech International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Logitech International from CHF 92 to CHF 84 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.63.

In related news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $53.19 on Thursday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.06.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Logitech International had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International Profile (Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.