MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Cuts Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 272,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115,032 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 590,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after buying an additional 85,902 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,850,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 649,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 115,059 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 933,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after purchasing an additional 484,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

