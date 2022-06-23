MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Decreases Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100,847 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.06% of Western Union worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 70,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 27,469 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 69,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 143,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 19,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.96.

WU opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.91. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.41%.

Western Union Profile (Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.