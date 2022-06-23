MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned 0.05% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $11,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPM. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $61.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $38.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average is $43.42. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.39 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The company had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

