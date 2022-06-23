Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,175 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 17,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD opened at $67.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.42. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

STLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Steel Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.