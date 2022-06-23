NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $152.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.87% from the company’s current price.

NKE has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on NIKE from $157.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.96.

NYSE NKE opened at $104.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.72 and a 200-day moving average of $135.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 25.8% during the first quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 9.4% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 7.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its stake in NIKE by 34.2% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 55,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 14,064 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

