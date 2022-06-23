Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Raised by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,829 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Target by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,583 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Target by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 15,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,196,721. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,055,746. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $140.81 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.88 and a 200-day moving average of $209.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.81.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

