Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 758,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,149 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 6.57% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $19,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDT. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter.

IBDT opened at $24.72 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.61.

