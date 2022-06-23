Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 0.9% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $30,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,873 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,704,000 after purchasing an additional 697,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,775,000 after purchasing an additional 635,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays set a $220.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.69.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $176.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $153.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.62.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

