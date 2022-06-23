Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 23,130 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,130 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $11,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,576,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 131,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 375.4% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 20,152 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 22,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $30.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average is $30.50. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $29.97 and a twelve month high of $30.68.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.