Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 168,598 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 984,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,598 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 3.88% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $24,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBDS. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $23.65 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.18.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.