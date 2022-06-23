Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stake Lifted by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $13,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HII. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $45,880,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 553,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,314,000 after acquiring an additional 160,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $636,801,000 after acquiring an additional 144,216 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,895,000 after acquiring an additional 110,773 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $20,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HII. Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $878,133.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $209.45 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.50 and a 12 month high of $228.66. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.11.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries (Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.