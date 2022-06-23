Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,991 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $10,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGC. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,756,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 193,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,457,000 after purchasing an additional 101,028 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 113,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 55,024 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,530,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,195,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $131.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.71 and a 200 day moving average of $152.98. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $127.06 and a 52-week high of $170.00.

