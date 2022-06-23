Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,894 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $18,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 126,528.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,131,000 after buying an additional 11,362,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $489,639,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,465,087,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Newmont by 10,363.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,207,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,931,000 after buying an additional 2,186,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,515,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $266,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,982.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,569,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,866 shares of company stock worth $4,569,694 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $64.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 0.37. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.99.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

