Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $15,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYW. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $79.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.45. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

