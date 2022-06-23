Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,431 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 9.82% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF worth $13,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 526.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 951,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,054,000 after purchasing an additional 24,538 shares in the last quarter.

IBDV stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.27. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

