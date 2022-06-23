Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 27,887 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,887 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Cousins Properties worth $7,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,080,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,868,000 after purchasing an additional 416,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,202,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,123,000 after purchasing an additional 430,896 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,599,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,004,000 after purchasing an additional 44,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,518,000 after purchasing an additional 49,216 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,161,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,051,000 after purchasing an additional 239,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $29.36 on Thursday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.82%.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cousins Properties to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

