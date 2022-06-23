Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $41.31 Million Holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,635,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,991 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 3.16% of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $41,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,084,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 393,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after acquiring an additional 28,919 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 214,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 122,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 35,726 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBDQ stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $27.11.

