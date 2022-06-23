Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $76.31 Million Stock Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,181,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,284 shares during the quarter. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF makes up 2.3% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $76,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMDV. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,363,000. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $784,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Finally, Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,732,000.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $57.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.53. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $58.30.

