Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 166,221 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,396,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,221 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.21% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $288,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 50,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 35,133 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 392,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,943,000 after purchasing an additional 138,637 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 115,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $46.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.45. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.