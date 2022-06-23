Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Shares of PEJ stock opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.35. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $53.56.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.