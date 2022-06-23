Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $421,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,973,000 after acquiring an additional 62,314 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

XMHQ stock opened at $63.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.10. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $84.16.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.