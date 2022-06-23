Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,231,000. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 71,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,560,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 727,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,455,000 after buying an additional 50,465 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,569,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,835,000 after buying an additional 27,051 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $46.89 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.45.

